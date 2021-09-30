Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic back in August 2020 to initially operate with United's under-23s under boss Mark Jackson.

The 19-year-old continually impressed as Jackson's side stormed to promotion as Premier League Two Division Two champions, meaning top tier Academy football this term.

Gelhardt has continued his progress for club and country, the teen netting a double on his debut for England's under-20s in a 6-1 thrashing of Romania earlier this month.

The forward has enjoyed a particularly memorable September, netting braces in the under-23s clashes against Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers.

The teen was also handed his Whites first team debut this month when coming on as a second-half substitute in the third round Carabao Cup clash at Fulham which went to penalties.

The striker emphatically netted his spot kick as Marcelo Bielsa's side progressed 6-5 in the shootout - and United's Polish international midfielder Klich hopes Gelhardt's Premier League debut will now be forthcoming this term.

"It’s very good (that people are talking about him]," said Klich, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds.

"I personally like him and hope he develops like he does because he is getting better and better and I think he is getting closer to the team as well.

"I really hope he gets a Premier League start this season because I think he deserves it because he is a good player. I like him."

