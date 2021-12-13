The Italian midfielder converted two penalties for Chelsea as his side came from behind to claim a win against the Whites.

After Mason Mount drew Chelsea level following Raphinha's opener, Jorginho' s first spot-kick put his side 2-1 ahead on 58 minutes.

Leeds fought hard for an equaliser, and youngster Joe Gelhardt looked to have salvaged a point for his team when he scored to make it 2-2 in the final ten minutes.

But when referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot in stoppage-time, after Mateusz Klich felled Antonio Rüdiger in the penalty box, Jorginho stepped up to beat Illan Meslier a second time and claim all three points for title-chasing Chelsea.

In his post-match interview, Jorginho claimed that his last-minute winner created a fair outcome.

“We had a tough game because Leeds are tough opponents,” Jorginho said.

“But I think in the end we deserve it, we deserve the win.

“It is actually a really difficult game for any team, especially because they [Leeds] play once a week, and that makes it even easier for them to prepare for every game and to be able to run the whole pitch man by man.”

Before hosting Leeds on Saturday, Chelsea had dropped from the top of the Premier League table to third place with a poor run of form, which made victory against the Whites crucial, according to Jorginho.

“We did our job, we needed these three points and we got them,” the 29-year-old said.

“To have these three points again, it was very important.

“This last minute goal is just amazing, the whole stadium just feels so good.”

In preparing to face Marcelo Bielsa’s side and their high-energy football, Chelsea were expecting to give a little more in Saturday’s game, Jorginho claims.

“I think we put in an extra effort today because of the opponent as well because they push you too,” Jorginho said.

“I think we always can give more so if you think you give an extra 10% you have no more to improve and that’s not the mentality that we have here.

“But we always need to want to improve and do more.”

1. Howe eyes Cook Eddie Howe is ready to turn to Bournemouth’s Steve Cook if Newcastle United are priced out of moves for Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee. (The Sun) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

2. Phillips details revealed West Ham keen on Liverpool defender Nat Phillips but the Reds will only let him go on a permanent transfer for a fee of £10m. Burnley and Bright have also been linked. (Various) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo: Marco Luzzani Photo Sales

3. Brighton set to recall Walton Ipswich Town loanee Christian Walton is set to be recalled by Brighton so that the Seagulls can sell him to a Championship club in January. (The Sun) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Icardi up for sale PSG are willing to sell striker Mauro Icardi for around £43m in January. Newcastle United and Tottenham have both been in recent days. (Foot Mercato) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales