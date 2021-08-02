The long-serving defender adapted to life in the top flight with ease after spending his entire career in the EFL, but his own view on his meteoric rise is typically understated.

“I’m not really sure when it was [I realised I was a Premier League player],” he told The YEP. “I was just excited for every game. I couldn’t wait to get out there for every single game; hopefully that carries on this season.

“I suppose [I was surprised] a little bit.

“The first aim was to stay in the league. We always aimed far higher than that. We finished really well and got into the top half of the table which was good. Our training sessions for the last 10 games or so never changed and, once we knew we were safe, nothing changed around the place, it was always the same every single week.

"I think we showed it in our last six games, with just a great run of form that popped us up in the table really nicely. I think that was key.

“But that counts for nothing this year, we’re coming back and starting again. We’ve seen in previous years it’s quite hard the second season, we know it’s going to be a tough season.

“It’s our second year in it, we know it’s going to be a tougher season, people know about us and, from a personal point of view, players have played against you, they might see some things they can exploit.”

