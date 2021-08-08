The Whites kick-off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face their old foes at Old Trafford next weekend, and Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be hoping for a much better result than the 6-2 defeat they were handed on their last venture into the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils will take in their final pre-season friendly at home to Everton on Saturday - but everything is seemingly geared towards taking on the Whites a few days later.

Asked about the opening day clash against Leeds, Reds talisman Fernandes told manutd.com: “It’s already in our minds to be ready for that game, of course, because we know everything we’ll do before that is to prepare for that game.

"We want to win against Everton and perform, but that game will serve to prepare us for the one against Leeds.

"The work we have to do in the next two weeks is to be ready for that game.

"We are enjoying the time here and trying to get the group more and more ready for the game and to be a group of players who want to win for each other.

"That will be the most important thing for these two weeks before we arrive at that game.

"We have been training hard, everyone is training really well and everyone will be ready for the beginning of the season.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Man United after Messi Manchester United are interested in securing the services of Lionel Messi. The Red Devils have offered the 34-year-old a contract after talking to his representatives. (Transfer Window)

2. Gunners linked with Silva Arsenal could target Bernardo Silva as an alternative to James Maddison, with Pep Guardiola having admitted the Portuguese star wants to leave Manchester City. (Football.London)

3. Palace want Kabak Crystal Palace have submitted a bid worth £6.8m to sign Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak – Leicester have matched the offer. (Bild)

4. Liverpool eye Danjuma Liverpool have joined the race to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Bournemouth. (Ekrem Konur)