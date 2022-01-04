It was a rare show of affection from the Whites head coach, whose celebrations of goals is ordinarily relatively conservative and almost always done individually. As James secured the victory for Leeds, Bielsa turned to hug Quiroga tightly in the technical area.

The importance of Daniel James’ late headed goal, which added to strikes from Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas, was felt keenly by the Argentine.

“It was very necessary to get the win and it was a relief for us to be able to get it,” he said after his side opened up an eight-point lead on the Clarets, who occupy 18th place in the Premier League table.

“Of course I don’t ignore the situation that we’re in and I don’t ignore what my responsibilities are, that can’t not influence my state of mood.”

The result and the scoreline were deserved, he felt.

“We managed a fair victory,” said Bielsa.

“The difference I thought was also fair. It’s very difficult to play against Burnley. They have it very clear how they want to play and they always keep the differences close.

“What we were trying to do was recover the best way we know how to play and in some ways we got it.

“As you well know in football you have to prove yourself. Even if the performance today was good we have to maintain that level of performance against any opponent and on any pitch.”

1. Arsenal in for Isak Arsenal are leading Barcelona in the race for Sweden international striker Alexander Isak. (El Nacional) (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Toon rival Foxes for Mumin Guimaraes centre-back Abdul Mumin is the subject of interest from both Newcastle and Leicester City. (Fichajes) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Spurs keep tabs on Pope Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is among Tottenham Hotspur potential January transfer targets (Daily Mail) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Hammers and Spurs set for Traore battle Tottenham and West Ham are both vying for the signature of Wolves winger Adama Traore. (Telegraph) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo Sales