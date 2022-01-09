The Whites travel to the capital this afternoon as they face West Ham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are without a win against the Hammers since February 2005 and lost 2-1 in their league clash at Elland Road back in September.

If Leeds beat West Ham then they will find out their fourth round opponents in the draw on ITV prior to Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

This is the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Aston Villa bid for Scottish teen Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Dundee United youngster Kerr Smith. The 17-year-old made his senior debut for the Scottish club in February last year and has made 11 appearances since. (Football Insider)

2. Spurs plan £18m bid for Wolves winger Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning an £18 million bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore. The Spain international hasn't scored a goal since May last year. (Daily Mail)

3. Red Devils monitoring Brazilian youngster Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in signing Palmeiras' teenager Endrick. The 15-year-old went viral this week after scoring a wonder goal for the Brazilian side's youth team. (Daily Star)

4. Yves Bissouma's price tag revealed Brighton & Hove Albion will reportedly demand £50 million for Yves Bissouma if he is to leave the club in January. Aston Villa are thought to be keen on a move for the midfielder. (Daily Mail)