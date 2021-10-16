The Leeds United winger has shone for his national in recent days, and the pundit has been quick to highlight how far his star has risen as a result.
Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “His [Raphinha’s] agent, Deco, was a very good player himself and has been talking about possibilities but then kind of rounding it off by saying not right now.
“It's amazing what this little window of games with Brazil has done for him.
“We already knew how good he was and we have already seen that first hand. Leeds fans have absolutely revelled in what he can do.
“But it's a very quick turnaround in football where someone can go from being a wannabe to a superstar and Raphinha is now coming back to Leeds with his reputation enhanced,
“He has gone from being this player that we all know to potentially coming back as a Brazilian superstar.
“How many times have we been able to put all of those words together to describe a player playing for Leeds United in recent years? It is phenomenal.
“Valuation wise, when you look at the values of players or relative values of players it's a little bit arbitrary with regards to how you define that.
“But you are looking at one hell of an investment from Leeds' point of view which hopefully they can look after for now.”