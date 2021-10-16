The Leeds United winger has shone for his national in recent days, and the pundit has been quick to highlight how far his star has risen as a result.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “His [Raphinha’s] agent, Deco, was a very good player himself and has been talking about possibilities but then kind of rounding it off by saying not right now.

“It's amazing what this little window of games with Brazil has done for him.

“We already knew how good he was and we have already seen that first hand. Leeds fans have absolutely revelled in what he can do.

“But it's a very quick turnaround in football where someone can go from being a wannabe to a superstar and Raphinha is now coming back to Leeds with his reputation enhanced,

“He has gone from being this player that we all know to potentially coming back as a Brazilian superstar.

“How many times have we been able to put all of those words together to describe a player playing for Leeds United in recent years? It is phenomenal.

“Valuation wise, when you look at the values of players or relative values of players it's a little bit arbitrary with regards to how you define that.

“But you are looking at one hell of an investment from Leeds' point of view which hopefully they can look after for now.”

1. Toon joint favourites for Sterling Newcastle United have been named as joint-favourites for wantaway Man City star Raheem Sterling, alongside Real Madrid. (Oddschecker) (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Cherries keen on Brady Bournemouth are considering making a move for Robbie Brady, with the Irishman still without a club after leaving Burnley in the summer. (Telegraph) (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Zidane turns down Toon Zinedine Zidane has turned down an approach to take over at Newcastle United. (Mirror) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JAVIER SORIANO Photo Sales

4. Palace plot Aribo raid Crystal Palace are monitoring Rangers star Joe Aribo ahead of the January transfer window. (Football Insider) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images,) Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales