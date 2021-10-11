His last game for Brazil is at 1.30am on Friday morning but I presume he won’t be flying cattle class. He won’t be cooped up somewhere with his legs around his ears.

There are two ways of looking at it on the back of the pandemic, whether these games need to be caught up with and played to ensure that the Qatar World Cup runs as smoothly as possible

But logistically it is very testing. There will be those that say all he is doing is playing football so pull yourself together which I thoroughly understand.

But these are very high, elite-level athletes where the finest margins can cause big repercussions so if he gets anywhere near on the pitch on Saturday it will have been a phenomenal planes, trains and automobiles turnaround to get him back in his Leeds shirt.

After that there might be a little chance for him to put on the brakes.

It’s certainly testing but this also reflects what Leeds is now - a Brazilian international playing for Leeds which is fantastic.

For the time that Raphinha is in a Leeds shirt then it’s about making it as mutually beneficial as possible.

If he plays well for Leeds then Leeds do better and Leeds get higher up the Premier League.

That obviously attracts attention and you have gone from a player that had a decent enough pedigree when coming to Leeds to now turning out for his national side.

He is one of many players that have come to Leeds and improved himself and got better.

Without wanting to sound fatalistic about it, if he does keep turning up like he has been and that attracts attention then somebody will come in with a sizeable bid at some stage.

That is when Leeds need to show their mettle with it.

But no matter which football club you are, unless you are Manchester City or Liverpool, then money talks and I won’t put Newcastle United into that bracket just yet.

If that happens then Leeds would be daft not to entertain a huge figure for Raphinha but for Leeds fans hopefully that is a dilemma that is very much in the future rather than at the forefront.

