Striker Patrick Bamford and right-back Luke Ayling have not featured for Leeds since the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on October 17, Bamford sidelined with an ankle injury and Ayling needing a minor surgical procedure to clean up his knee.

The pair have missed United's last 11 games but took a major step towards returning when starting for United's under-23s at Manchester City on Monday night.

Bamford played the full duration of the contest whilst Ayling completed the first half and former Whites striker Beckford was hugely encouraged as the pair returned.

"Turning out for the under-23s, I am buzzing that I saw Luke Ayling play 45 minutes," said Beckford on the Official Leeds United Podcast, on which he regularly appears alongside Bamford..

"(He) Ayling came through it relatively unscathed as well which is always a good sign.

"Obviously I liked seeing Pat play the full 90 - but it's Pat - I can't give him too many props!"

