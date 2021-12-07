The Whites signed off a busy week of Premier League action with a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Brentford on Sunday afternoon. For the second time in five days, Elland Road erupted deep into added time as the Whites produced a decisive last-gasp goal to gain another positive result on home soil.

Raphinha secured victory for Leeds over Crystal Palace in midweek from the penalty spot, with the goal coming in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Leeds again produced late drama against the Bees in front of their home supporters after last season’s top goalscorer Patrick Bamford stepped off the bench on his long-awaited injury return to score in the 95th minute. The effort, which is United’s third injury-time point-winning goal this season in 15 games, saw Bielsa’s outfit move six points clear of the early-season top-flight drop zone.

“If it’s fitness or a never-say-die attitude, I’m not sure. Maybe it’s a combination of both,” Forshaw said of another late Leeds strike.

“We had quality players coming off the bench [against Brentford]. We had momentum. We trained well ahead of the game. We had a strong squad. We had some good senior lads back involved as well.

“I’m pleased for Pat and we showed great resilience as a team. We had to regroup. We stayed in the game and we probed at the end. We produced a moment and there’s definitely positives to take.

“We showed great character again, scored a late goal and it was someone who we want scoring goals for us.”

Leeds now turn their attention to a tricky run of fixtures over the forthcoming festive period.

Bielsa takes his squad to the capital on Saturday for a clash with Chelsea before games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool over Christmas.

Perhaps, then, annoyance at the failure to get three points against the Bees was natural in the wake of the full-time whistle.

“Personally, I can’t help but be a little bit disappointed [with the result]. We were obviously in the driving seat during the first half and felt quite comfortable,” Forshaw added.

“We’re slightly disappointed, but it’s a point again. We’ll look forward to the next game [against Chelsea]. It was a little bit of chaos [during the Brentford comeback], changes of marking, things like that.”

