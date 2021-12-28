The Whites have played their final game of 2021 after seeing matches with Liverpool and Aston Villa called off.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad were hit by a Covid outbreak last week which meant Leeds were unable to field a competitive line-up for the scheduled Boxing Day clash at Anfield.

The hosting of Steven Gerrard‘ s Villa - who is currently in isolation himself after testing positive for the virus - also fell to a postponement.

It now means that United won’t return to action until January 2 when they host Burnley in the Premier League at Elland Road.

The short break from action may be of small benefit to Leeds due to a lengthy injury list in West Yorkshire.

Bielsa saw 10 members of his senior squad miss out for the club’s last league fixture against Arsenal over a week ago in a 4-1 defeat on home soil to the Gunners.

The threadbare team at United’s disposal saw Koch thrown straight back into action after a four-month layoff.

Koch last played for the Whites on the opening day of the top flight season at Manchester United before a pelvic and hip problem combined to leave him sidelined.

He was selected in defence against Mikel Arteta’s men amid the injury crisis and completed 90 minutes in front of Leeds supporters for the first time since his arrival over 18 months ago.

The German international has now sent a message to supporters following the Villa postponement, hoping Leeds can kick on in January to ease any growing relegation fears.

“We will not return to Elland Road until the new year,” Koch said, after seeing United’s last two games called off.

“By then we will be prepared to get back to winning ways. Everyone look after your health, it is the most important thing. Then we can start the new year well.”

1. Caleta-Car set for exit Marseille hierarchy will not block a January exit for Duje Caleta-Car if they receive an acceptable offer from potential suitors, amidst interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United. (RMC Sport) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Van Hecke staying put Blackburn Rovers loan ace Jan Paul van Hecke is unlikely to be recalled by Brighton and Hove Albion in January. (Lancashire Telegraph) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Clarets reject Norris bid Burnley have rejected an offer from Peterborough United for goalkeeper Will Norris. (Football Insider) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Reds want Diaz Liverpool ‘very interested’ in Porto winger Luis Diaz, and want to sign him ‘as soon as possible’. (Pipe Sierra) (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) Photo Sales