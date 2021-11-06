Leeds United picked up their second win of the Premier League season last week as they narrowly beat Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Whites find themselves towards the bottom of the league and will be hoping to impress against Leicester City in a bid to climb further up the table.

Brendan Rodgers’ side also aren’t enjoying a season quite as successful as the previous campaign, as they sit in eleventh place following their defeat to Arsenal.

Marcelo Bielsa earned the bragging rights in their last meeting with the Foxes as Leeds came out 3-1 winners at the King Power Stadium - thanks to goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

In Mark Lawrenson’s weekly prediction piece for BBC Sport, he has tipped Leicester City to snatch the win at Elland Road.

On Sunday’s clash, he said: “Leeds just don't look quite the same side as they were last season. When I watched their win over Norwich they were good going forward but, defensively, it felt like they were going to concede every time the ball came into their area. They've been open before, but not like that.

“Marcelo Bielsa's side still got a good result at Carrow Road, but they were very shaky and when I think about Leicester's Jamie Vardy running at their back four, I don't fancy their chances of keeping him quiet.”

The ex-defender was joined by singer and bassist from indie band FUR, Murray and Tav, this week.

The duo have both predicted the same scoreline as Lawrenson, though Murray did admit that the Whites are “looking more dangerous”.

