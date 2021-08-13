The Argentine revealed on Thursday that new signing Junior Firpo was available for consideration, but Diego Llorente is not yet fit.

"Firpo is available, Llorente isn't," said the Argentine.

"[On Llorente] it is subject to his evolution but it will be one or two weeks more."

Leeds' other injury doubts included youngsters Jamie Shackleton, who picked up a concussion in a pre-season defeat at Ajax, and Under 23s striker Joe Gelhardt who came off injured in the friendly against Guiseley. But Bielsa says Shackleton has overcome the problem in time for the campaign kick-off, as he continues to develop into a more and more important player for the Whites.

"[Shackleton] has recovered, he's well and he's available," said Bielsa.

"Shackleton can play as a full-back or an interior midfielder and a year on he increases his hierarchy in the group."

Adam Forshaw has managed to feature in a number of the summer friendlies as he works his way back from hip surgery and complications that have kept him out since September 2019, but Bielsa is still considering his full comeback as an on-going process.

"Forshaw hasn't played for two years and up to now he has played 60 minutes without any problems but we consider the process for his definitive recovery a longer one even if he is available and useful in the immediacy," he said.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Willock agrees terms Joe Willock has agreed personal terms with Newcastle United on a six-year contract ahead of his move from Arsenal. (The Athletic) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo

2. Holding wants to stay Rob Holding is understood to be focused on the new season with Arsenal and is set to stay at the club, despite interest from Newcastle United and Leicester City. (Football London) (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

3. Clarets join Cucurella race Burnley are prepared to go head-to-head with Brighton & Hove Albion in the race to sign Getafe defender Marc Cucurella. (Telegraph) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT Buy photo

4. Nakamba in demand Watford are monitoring Aston Villa workhorse Marvelous Nakamba, who is also wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton. (Telegraph) (Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: RICHARD HEATHCOTE Buy photo