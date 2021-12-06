Swedish international centre-back Jansson spent three years with Leeds between August 2016 and July 2019 before being sold to Brentford ahead of the Championship season in which Marcelo Bielsa's Whites went up as champions.

Brentford then followed Leeds into the Premier League the following season by winning the 2020-21 Championship play-offs with Jansson as captain and the Swede led out the Bees in Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Jansson's side trailed 1-0 at the break following a Tyler Roberts strike but looked set to leave West Yorkshire with all three points following goals from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos within the first 16 minutes of the second half.

Leeds, though, salvaged a point as substitute Patrick Bamford kneed home a corner in the 95th minute upon his return from an ankle injury to seal a 2-2 draw and Jansson was left with contrasting feelings about the draw but was moved by his Elland Road return.

"Always special to play against your old teammates and it was emotional to see you all," said the 30-year-old Swede in an Instagram post.

"Good game and even though it's hard now, a good point.

"We gave it (our) all and fought until the last second and I'm very proud of our team. We go again Friday."

1. Toon eye Burnley duo Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants to sign both Ben Mee and James Tarkowski from Burnley in January. (Alan Nixon - The Sun) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Toon keen on Worrall Newcastle United are battling Everton for the signature of Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. (Football League World) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Toffees lead Hazard race Everton are leading the race to sign Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard, who is understood to be keen on a return to the Premier League. West Ham are also interested. (Mirror) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

4. Hammers eye Nunez West Ham United have been dragged into the picture for Darwin Nunez, with the Hammers part of the mounting competition for the Benfica striker. Brighton have been linked in the past. (Record) (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales