Leeds United transfer rumours: Leeds and Tottenham target tipped to leave current club, Kalvin Phillips set to be offered new contract

A Napoli midfielder, believed to be a transfer target of both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, is expected to leave the Italian side according to the player’s agent while Leeds are also set to offer star midfielder Kalvin Phillips a new contract with a number of clubs, most notably Manchester United, rumoured to be lining up bids.

Newcastle United would be in “big trouble” if they were to lose their star player in January according to one pundit while West Ham have been told how much they will have to pay to sign USA International Weston McKennie who was rumoured to be on the radar of Burnley in the summer.

Liverpool’s lengthy pursuit of Brighton’s Yves Bissouma has been going on for nearly a year and it’s a deal that would make sense according to one pundit, claiming that the Mali international would cost the Reds considerably less than the likes of Declan Rice while still stacking up well in terms of stats.

Super agent Mino Raiola has been discussing a move for Paul Pogba with Real Madrid as Manchester United want the midfielder to make a decision on his future before the January transfer window come around while striker Edinson Cavani has also been liked with a move to Los Blancos.

Here are Sunday's Premier League transfer rumours:

1. 'Super Agent' talking to Real Madrid about Pogba Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba next summer by the French international's agent Mino Raiola. Meanwhile, Manchester United want the player, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to make a decision on his future before January (Express) Photo: Michael Regan

2. Cavani set for January move to Madrid Another Manchester United player linked with Real Madrid is striker Edinson Cavani who has fallen dowb the Old Trafford pecking order after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo (Mundo Deportivo) Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3. City confident they can land Nunez Manchester City believe they "hold the edge" in the race to sign Uruguay international Darwin Nunez from Benfica with Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all thought to be interested (Daily Star) Photo: MATILDE CAMPODONICO

4. Premier League scouts keeping an eye on Rangers ace Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish says Premier League clubs will be keeping an eye on Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo after former Gers' captain Barry Ferguson tipped the 25-year old for a move south (Football Inisder) Photo: Steve Welsh