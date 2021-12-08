Missed anything over the last day? The YEP's Wednesday lunch time round up has you covered.

Leeds legend makes Whites prediction after fresh injury blows

Whites legend Eddie Gray expects Leeds United to have "enough in the locker" to stay up, even allowing for a fresh dose of injury blows.

FRESH INJURIES: For Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Whites linked with raid for Juventus midfielder

Leeds United could make a move to sign Aaron Ramsey in January on a loan-to-buy deal. Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be keen on the Juventus midfielder. (CalcioMercato)

Chelsea boss opens up on Leeds plan

Thomas Tuchel says that he will prioritise Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds when picking a Chelsea team to face Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday evening.

Blues dealt selection blow ahead of Whites visit

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow ahead of their hosting of Leeds United in the Premier League on the team news front.

