Leeds United transfer rumours: Juventus midfielder could be on radar as Whites reportedly face hammer Kalvin Phillips blow
Leeds United are working their way towards Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - and we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place here.
Missed anything over the last day? The YEP's Wednesday lunch time round up has you covered.
Leeds legend makes Whites prediction after fresh injury blows
Whites legend Eddie Gray expects Leeds United to have "enough in the locker" to stay up, even allowing for a fresh dose of injury blows.
Read the latest news on the injury front and Gray's thoughts HERE.
Whites linked with raid for Juventus midfielder
Leeds United could make a move to sign Aaron Ramsey in January on a loan-to-buy deal. Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be keen on the Juventus midfielder. (CalcioMercato)
Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round up piece HERE.
Chelsea boss opens up on Leeds plan
Thomas Tuchel says that he will prioritise Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds when picking a Chelsea team to face Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday evening.
Hear what the Blues boss has had to say ahead of a busy week for his side HERE
Blues dealt selection blow ahead of Whites visit
Chelsea have been dealt a major blow ahead of their hosting of Leeds United in the Premier League on the team news front.
Find out who will be missing against Leeds HERE
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/yorkshire-evening-post-launch-leeds-united-only-digital-subscription-ahead-premier-league-campaign-2967964
A message from the Editor:
Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.
We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/why-yorkshire-evening-post-needs-your-support-laura-collins-yep-editor-2913382
Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.
With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Click here to subscribe.
For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.
Thank you Laura Collins