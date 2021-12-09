Berardi ended nearly seven years at Leeds when departing the club back in May and rubbed shoulders with rapidly rising United star Raphinha during his final season at the Whites.

Leeds signed the Brazilian for what has proved a bargain £17m from Rennes in October 2020 and the 24-year-old is now a Brazil international and a regular starter for both club and country.

Berardi twice lined up alongside the winger at the end of last season upon recovering from a ACL tear and the former Whites defender has provided his insight into just what Raphinha is capable of in both the short and longer term.

Speaking in an interview on Sky Sports News, Berardi was asked about Raphinha's talents and facing the Brazilian in training and said: "He is really good.

"He is a talented player and he is a really strong part of the team.

"He can create anything during the games, even if the game is difficult he can create something to score a goal so it's good for Leeds to have him in the squad and just really good players."

Assessing whether Raphinha could play for a top four side in the Premier League, Berardi pondered: "I think yes. But he is already at a top team."

