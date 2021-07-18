Yesterday we brought you the news that super agent Jorge Mendes could be brokering a deal that would see winger Helder Costa leave Leeds United in the coming weeks.

The former Wolves man only signed a permanent deal with the Whites last term, but has already slipped down the pecking order, and could be headed for the door marked exit – especially if a fresh report claiming one La Liga club in particular are keen to snap him up.

Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford is still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, but there seems to be little concern about him leaving the club any time soon.

The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer, but has recently commented on his situation at Elland Road, and is seemingly more than content with his lot.

“The only club I’ve been at longer was Chelsea but I was always on loan and stuff there,” he told the YEP.

“I think this time round is probably the most settled I’ve been. I love living in the area, I love the club, it’s like a family in football. I can’t speak highly enough of how everything has gone.

"It couldn’t have gone any better. I had a little bit of a sticky start with the injury but since then it’s all been uphill.”

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Toffees close in on Begovic Everton are set to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. Wolves eye up Diop Wolves are set to make a move for West Ham United defender Issa Diop after the Frenchman fell out of favour under David Moyes last season. (Foot Mercato) (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

3. Giroud joins AC Milan French striker Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Chelsea. (Various) (Photo by Mihai Barbu - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Mihai Barbu - Pool Buy photo

4. Aouar in demand Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Spurs in the race for in-demand Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. (Le10Sport) (Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo