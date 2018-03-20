Leeds United transfer rumours: Benfica's Goncalves linked, Hernandez set for Monk reunion?

Have your say

Here are the latest Leeds United transfer rumours from around the web...

Has transfer silly season arrived already? It appears so and Leeds United have been linked with a number of players once again.

Here are the latest rumours from the tabloids and around the web:

Leeds set to rival Wolves for Benfica winger

Diogo Goncalves, who was close to signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, is now a target for the Whites, report Portugese newspaper Record.

The winger is a client of super agent Jorge Mendes which may come as a surprise given Andrea Radrizzanni's recent comments about his link up with Wolves.

Goncalves reportedly turned down a move to Molineux less than a year ago opting to continue his development with Benfica B and attempt to break into the senior side.

The 21-year-old has had some success totaling a number of 11 appearances for the first team, including several Champions League outings but remains on the fringes of the squad.

Ex-Whites boss Monk set for Hernandez swoop?

Former Leeds United manager Garry Monk wants to add Pablo Hernandez to his Birmingham City squad this summer, reports the Birmingham Mail.

The Spaniard is yet to be offered a new deal at Elland Road with many Whites fans wanting him to stay beyond the current campaign.

Monk has coached the 32-year-old during his previous spells with Swansea City and Leeds.

Heckingbottom wants Williams reunion

Everton midfielder Joe Williams is a transfer target for Leeds United this summer, according to The Sun.

Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom wants to bring the 21-year-old to Elland Road after casting an eye on his talent during a loan at Barnsley this season.

The midfielder has featured 33 times for the Reds this season scoring just once.

Cochrane set for new Hearts deal amid Whites interest

Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane is set to sign a new deal at Tynecastle ending interest from Leeds United and Brighton in the process, report The Scottish Sun.

The highly rated 16-year-old has featured 19 times in all competitions for the Jambos this campaign notching his first goal for the club in a 4-0 victory over Celtic.