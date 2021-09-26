The window is now closed until January 1 but we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfers rumours here.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat against West Ham at Elland Road was not without its controversy and Hammers striker Michail Antonio believes his collision with 'keeper Illan Meslier for a disallowed goal was not even a foul.

Leeds led 1-0 at the interval via Raphinha's strike in the 19th minute which followed some fine saves by Meslier after early Hammers pressure.

West Ham then looked to have equalised eight minutes after the break when Tomas Soucek netted from close range following a collision between Meslier and Antonio from a Hammers free-kick.

Referee Kevin Friend was then instructed to check his monitor via the intervention of VAR and disallowed the goal which came after Antonio had knocked down Meslier with his arm as he looked to head home in the Whites box.

Antonio was then booked but the Hammers striker has protested his innocence and says Soucek's goal should have stood.

"Basically, I’ve jumped up and the hand that I’ve led with has caught the goalkeeper," said Antonio, as quoted by whufc.com.

"I honestly don’t think that it’s a foul, but I’ve caught him, he’s gone down, and we’ve scored from it.

"The referee has made the decision and that’s the decision at the end of the day.

"We’ve managed to get the three points anyway and we’ll keep going.”

West Ham eventually level in the 67th minute when Jarrod Bowen cut in from the right and unleashed a fierce drive that took a deflection off Junior Firpo to fly past Meslier.

Antonio then bagged the game's winning goal in the 90th minute after Leeds were carved open though the middle via a Hammers break, the striker beating Jamie Shackleton before slotting a finish past the onrushing Meslier into the corner of the net.

Reflecting on his winner, Antonio said: "I had a few of opportunities before the goal and I didn’t quite manage to take them, but I saw the goalkeeper rushing out, the near post open and I just put it in there.

"I’m buzzing but I didn’t have the energy to celebrate.”

