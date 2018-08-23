Leeds United transfer rumour mill: Caleb Ekuban and Phil Hay on Pontus Jansson

Have your say

Here are the latest Leeds United transfer rumours from around the web...

Ekuban set for Albania return Leeds United

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban is closing in on a move to Flamurtari Vlore in Albania with a loan offer on the table for the Whites, according to Panorama Sport.

Leeds United reject approach for defender Pontus Jansson

Leeds United look set to hold out against late interest in Pontus Jansson after it emerged that the club rejected an offer for the centre-back from Russian club Krasnodar earlier this month.

Read more from Phil Hay -> https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/leeds-united-reject-approach-for-defender-pontus-jansson-1-9316404

Elsewhere from the football world... Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham striker Harry Kane turned down the chance to join Real Madrid after the Spanish giants sold Cristiano Ronaldo. (El Pais)

Manchester United fans will fly a banner calling for the resignation of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over Turf Moor during the match against Burnley on 2 September. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are concerned that Jose Mourinho cannot be controlled after the Portuguese manger's long-term assistant Rui Faria quit the club. (Daily Star)

Tottenham: Danny Rose is open to a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. (Evening Standard)

-> How many loan players can Leeds United sign? Transfer rules revealed

Manchester City are considering an emergency loan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas following injury to Claudio Bravo (AS)

Justin Kluivert chose Roma over Manchester United when he left Ajax, because a move to Old Trafford would have been "too big a jump", according to dad his, Patrick. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson told him to cut the number of stepovers he did during his time at Old Trafford. (DAZN)

Free agent Jack Rodwell is in talks with Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Mail) Arsenal legend Thierry Henry will meet the owners of Ligue 1 side Bordeaux today about becoming their new manager. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea must convince midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek he is in their plans in order for him to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mirror)