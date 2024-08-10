Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norwich City attacker Jon Rowe has been left out of the Canaries' starting line-up to face Oxford United this afternoon following interest from Leeds United and French club Olympique de Marseille.

Twenty-one-year-old Rowe has been the subject of a bid from the Ligue 1 side, although it is reported Norwich are holding out for a larger fee closer to their valuation of the England Under-21 international.

Leeds were reported to be interested at around the £7 million mark earlier this week, however the Whites remain in talks with Norwich.

Rowe appeared front-and-centre in the Canaries' official third kit release a few days ago but is not involved for new head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup at the Kassam Stadium in their season opener.

Danish coach Thorup said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday: "We cannot affect whether there will be an offer from a club here or there. That's also what I tell the players on a daily basis. Fortunately, they are they're doing well. They're performing well. They're training well and I will also say that their heads are ready to perform.”

The youngster has scored four goals during pre-season and is back to full fitness after an injury-hit start to 2024.

According to the Pink Un newspaper in Norfolk, Rowe has withdrawn from the squad per his request. Marseille remain the only side to have made a bid.

This summer's transfer window remains open until August 30, a period in which Leeds are still expected be active up until the deadline.