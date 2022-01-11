Leeds United transfer odds on every player linked this January window

It’s been a relatively quiet transfer window at Elland Road so far.

Leeds United are yet to really make any major moves in the transfer market this January.

The arrival of promising forward Mateo Joseph Fernandez looks to be another astute addition with one eye on the future - and fending off reported interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Barcelona should emphasise just how much of a coup his signing could prove to be in the long term - but with regards to players who could perhaps make a more immediate impact at Elland Road, there’s been little for supporters to shout about.

There is still plenty of time for that to change though.

The Whites have nearly three weeks to bring in fresh talent, should they choose to do so, and there’s plenty of speculation doing the rounds linking them with all kinds of potential acquisitions.

The bookies are seemingly taking heed of that gossip as well, and Leeds find themselves in the running for a number of high-profile signings - or at least they are according to the market.

We’ve gathered up all of the players that SkyBet are currently linking Marcelo Bielsa’s men with, as well as looking at which clubs are leading the charge for those deals, below...

1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 40/1 At 40/1 it’s almost baffling that Leeds are on the bookies’ shortlist to sign Calvert-Lewin at all. Arsenal lead the charge for the Everton man at 5/1. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Nicolas Pepe - 33/1 Another Arsenal player, another huge long shot. Leeds are currently 33/1 to land Pepe, with Newcastle at a price of just 6/1. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Aaron Ramsey - 25/1 Ramsey looks destined to leave Juventus this month, but his chances of ending up at Leeds look slim. Newcastle lead the race for the Welshman at 11/8. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Eddie Nketiah - 25/1 Nketiah has, of course, been on the books at Leeds before, but if the bookies are to be believed he’s highly unlikely to be coming back to Elland Road any time soon. Not only are Leeds at 25/1, but Crystal Palace are evens to snap him up. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo Sales