Leeds United transfer odds on every player linked this January window

Leeds United are yet to really make any major moves in the transfer market this January.
The arrival of promising forward Mateo Joseph Fernandez looks to be another astute addition with one eye on the future - and fending off reported interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Barcelona should emphasise just how much of a coup his signing could prove to be in the long term - but with regards to players who could perhaps make a more immediate impact at Elland Road, there’s been little for supporters to shout about.
There is still plenty of time for that to change though.
The Whites have nearly three weeks to bring in fresh talent, should they choose to do so, and there’s plenty of speculation doing the rounds linking them with all kinds of potential acquisitions.
The bookies are seemingly taking heed of that gossip as well, and Leeds find themselves in the running for a number of high-profile signings - or at least they are according to the market.
We’ve gathered up all of the players that SkyBet are currently linking Marcelo Bielsa’s men with, as well as looking at which clubs are leading the charge for those deals, below...