Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'tracking' £20m Champions League ace linked with Arsenal, ex-Leeds man given the sack

Speaking after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United last Friday, summer signing Daniel James gave his insight into the game, and revealed: “I'm delighted to get my first start. I am just glad to be here now. The fans were amazing tonight and they follow us everywhere.

“The style of football is obviously great and I will just keep learning off the manager. It's really exciting. It's one v ones all over the pitch which I want to be involved in going forward and back and it's something that I am going to keep developing.

“We obviously got that first goal It was obviously a bit fortunate to go in, it has gone straight in from Raphinha. It's a great cross. Obviously no one has touched it on the way through but it's a great ball in and thankfully it has gone in the back of the net.

“I think from then on we had two or three chances especially one at the end of the first half and we needed to put that away just to go into half time with that winning lead.”

James continued: “At the time yeah maybe (I felt I should have been awarded a penalty. It's not one that I have looked back on.

“Obviously I will look back after the game but the referee has made a decision at the time and we have just got to get on with it. I'll have a look after the game.

"At the time I did think it was but you have just got to get on with the game. I can't influence referee's decisions, he makes his own decisions and I will stick with that.”

