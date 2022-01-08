Leeds United transfer news: Whites reportedly interested in first team Barcelona forward, fee suggested in Spanish media
Marcelo Bielsa on the January window - speaking at his pre-West Ham press conference
“To bring in any player in any position that is a player who is better than what we have that player would be welcome.”
Leeds United reportedly showing interest in Barcelona forward
Catalonia publication El Nacional.Cat claim that Leeds United are ‘showing an interest’ in Barcelona’s young Spanish striker Ferran Jutgla and report that the Whites could pay a fee of around 10 million euros to land his services. Jutgla, 22, joined Barcelona’s B team from Espanyol B in the summer and has since made four La Liga outings for the Spanish giants first team since signing.