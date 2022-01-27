Leeds United transfer news - Whites ponder new Brenden Aaronson bid, Crysencio Summerville plan
Leeds United now have just five more days to strengthen in the January transfer window which will slam shut at 11pm on Monday evening.
The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but are hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bell Salzburg.
Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Young midfielder Josh Galloway has also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Jan 26
Last updated: Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 08:35
