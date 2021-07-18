Leeds United’s search for a replacement for the outgoing Kiko Casilla had been narrowed to three candidates, namely Valerenga ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, Levante stopper Dani Cárdenas and Newcastle United custodian Freddie Woodman. According to The Chronicle, Bournemouth are looking to try again in an attempt to sign Woodman on a season-long loan. It is understood that other sides in both La Liga and the Premier League are also interested in Klaesson.