LiveLeeds United transfer news: Whites interested in Algerian international midfielder - report
Leeds United are continuing their build-up towards the new Premier League season which starts with a trip to arch rivals Manchester United.
The Whites will start their second season back amongst the country's elite with the trip to Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.
Leeds will take in their first pre-season friendly away at Guiseley on Tuesday, July 27.
Stay up to date with all the latest news from Elland Road and beyond throughout Sunday with the YEPs live blog.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - July 19
Last updated: Sunday, 18 July, 2021, 17:47
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
Leeds looking at Algerian international midfielder - report
Leeds are reportedly looking to sign 28-year-old Algerian international attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya from Metz according to journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter. He claims that Leeds as well as two very good clubs in Italy and Spain have expressed their interest in the attacking midfielder who could leave for 4.5m euros.
Bamford on his Olympics aims:
Edmondson makes immediate impact at Fleetwood
Goalkeeper competition
Leeds United’s search for a replacement for the outgoing Kiko Casilla had been narrowed to three candidates, namely Valerenga ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, Levante stopper Dani Cárdenas and Newcastle United custodian Freddie Woodman. According to The Chronicle, Bournemouth are looking to try again in an attempt to sign Woodman on a season-long loan. It is understood that other sides in both La Liga and the Premier League are also interested in Klaesson.