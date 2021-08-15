The opportunity to bring in new recruits will be gone after the 11pm deadline on Tuesday, August 31.

United's second season back in the Premier League began with a 5-1 defeat against arch rivals Manchester United in Saturday's clash at Old Trafford.

"It was very difficult for us to recover the ball and it was very difficult for us to create any danger," said Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"It was for a number of reasons, none of them the high press or the individual performance of a player."

Leeds are back in action next weekend at home to Everton and here is the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip.

1. Levy to stand firm with Kane Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set to come face-to-face with Manchester City officials today but is set to declare his intention to keep hold of Harry Kane. (Sunday Telegraph).

2. Spurs eye Torres bid Spurs are set to make a move in a bid to sign Villarreal's 24-year-old Spanish international defender Pau Torres who has also attracted interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. Torres is valued at around £55m. (Times).

3. Pogba's Real Madrid plan Paul Pogba will reportedly run down the final 12 months of his Manchester United contract before joining Real Madrid next summer on a free transfer. (Daily Star on Sunday).

4. Just one Cornet for Burnley Burnley have reportedly submitted an offer of £13.5m for Lyon left back Maxwel Cornet, a player who was linked with Leeds before the Whites signed Junior Firpo. (Mail on Sunday).