Leeds United transfer news - West Ham reportedly launch £50m bid for second Whites star

Leeds United are now into the final two days of the January transfer window, the clock ticking towards Monday's 11pm deadline.
The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month and the next two days present the final opportunity to make reinforcements before the summer.
The club are hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.
Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.
The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Young midfielder Josh Galloway also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Jan 30
Last updated: Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 11:10
- Transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday
West Ham United have reportedly launched a £50m bid for Whites star Kalvin Phillips - fresh from reportedly already seeing a bjg bid for Raphinha rejected. Some reports suggest that the bid for Raphinha was also £50m.