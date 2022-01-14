Leeds United transfer news recap - Whites prepared to be patient to land main target
Leeds United are able to sign players again until the end of this month and we will bring you all the transfer news throughout the day.
Leeds are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but the Whites have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's temporary exit to Cardiff City yesterday on a deal until the end of the season.
The latest update from The Transfer Show round up on Sky Sports News is that Leeds are ‘still looking to strengthen their midfield and are prepared to be patient to land their main target.’