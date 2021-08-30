Leeds United transfer news RECAP - Whites in advanced talks to sign Dan James on a permanent deal

Leeds United are closing in on the permanent capture of Manchester United winger Dan James, for a club record fee according to reports.

James started Sunday’s Premier League clash at Wolves but reports in Manchester had started to emerge that the winger was one of a number of players the Red Devils were willing to let go following the imminent capture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Whites have been monitoring the situation ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline and reports now suggest that a deal is in place with the Red Devils to sign the winger, for a club record fee of around £30m according to reports.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a long-term admirer of 23-year-old James who looked certain to join the Whites from Swansea City on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window.

The Welsh international was set to arrive initially on loan with a view to a permanent switch in a deal worth around £9m if Leeds were promoted to the Premier League.

A late disagreement over the payment of a loan fee and the refusal of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to sign off the deal led to the transfer collapsing as the 11pm deadline passed.