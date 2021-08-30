Leeds United transfer news RECAP - Whites in advanced talks to sign Dan James on a permanent deal
Leeds United are now heading for the September international break - but there are two more days of the summer transfer window remaining first.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites signed off for August with Sunday's 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor, recording their second point for the new Premier League season in the process.
The transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday and you can keep up to date with all the latest Whites news throughout Bank Holiday Monday at our live blog here.
Whites handed potential Dan James opening from Manchester United
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Dan James could leave the Red Devils before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline. Leeds have been long term admirers of the winger’s talents. James started Sunday’s 1-0 win at Wolves and played 53 minutes before coming off for Edinson Cavani. Asked about James, Solskjaer told the MEN: I'm not going to discuss individual players and names. There have been a couple of enquiries for some of our players and with the signing of Cristiano we may give less playing time to a few. Dan is a Man United player at the moment." Several Premier League clubs are reportedly monitoring James.
Leeds United are closing in on the permanent capture of Manchester United winger Dan James, for a club record fee according to reports.
James started Sunday’s Premier League clash at Wolves but reports in Manchester had started to emerge that the winger was one of a number of players the Red Devils were willing to let go following the imminent capture of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Whites have been monitoring the situation ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline and reports now suggest that a deal is in place with the Red Devils to sign the winger, for a club record fee of around £30m according to reports.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a long-term admirer of 23-year-old James who looked certain to join the Whites from Swansea City on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window.
The Welsh international was set to arrive initially on loan with a view to a permanent switch in a deal worth around £9m if Leeds were promoted to the Premier League.
A late disagreement over the payment of a loan fee and the refusal of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to sign off the deal led to the transfer collapsing as the 11pm deadline passed.
James then left Swansea just over four months later to join Manchester United on a five-year-deal for an initial fee of around £15m.