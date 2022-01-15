Kylian Mbappe, 23, is in talks over a new contract at Paris St-Germain. The France striker was expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his deal expires at the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, whose contract runs until the end of next season, has refused to give assurances over his future and says he is focused on the present. (Guardian)

Fiorentina are close to accepting a £58m offer from Arsenal for prolific 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (La Repubblica)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Juventus over a six-month loan for 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United and Watford are interested in Nantes’ 24-year-old French winger Ludovic Blas. (Star)