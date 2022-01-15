Leeds United transfer news recap: Whites forward undergoes surgery, midfielder pens new deal
Leeds United are able to sign players again until the end of this month and we will bring you all the transfer news throughout the day.
Leeds are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but the Whites have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's temporary exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Kylian Mbappe, 23, is in talks over a new contract at Paris St-Germain. The France striker was expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his deal expires at the end of the season. (Telegraph)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, whose contract runs until the end of next season, has refused to give assurances over his future and says he is focused on the present. (Guardian)
Fiorentina are close to accepting a £58m offer from Arsenal for prolific 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (La Repubblica)
Arsenal are in advanced talks with Juventus over a six-month loan for 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo. (Telegraph)
Newcastle United and Watford are interested in Nantes’ 24-year-old French winger Ludovic Blas. (Star)
Flamengo have offered Manchester United £8m to make 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira’s loan move permanent. (Sun)