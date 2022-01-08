Leeds United transfer news recap: Rangers and Blackburn Rovers reportedly eye Whites winger, Barcelona forward linked

Several sources including the Daily Record are reporting that both Glasgow Rangers and also Blackburn Rovers are looking to sign young Whites winger Crysencio Summerville on loan. Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst gave Summerville his first opportunity at Feyenoord whilst Blackburn are somewhat short on options at present, the club having loaned Ian Poveda from Leeds earlier this season only to lose the winger to a serious ankle injury in November.