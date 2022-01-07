Leeds United transfer news LIVE

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, could leave Manchester United this summer if he does not approve of the club’s choice of permanent manager. (Star)

Newcastle have rejected a bid from Everton for Sean Longstaff. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but the Magpies hope to agree a new deal with the English midfielder. (Shields Gazzette)

Liverpool’s Belgian forward Divock Origi, 26, and Bournemouth’s 24-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke are among the players Newcastle are monitoring as they seek cover for the injured Callum Wilson. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are set to make a fresh approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Athletic)

Everton and Newcastle have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon. (Standard)

Michail Antonio has signed a new deal with West Ham, committing him to the club until the summer of 2025 (The Sun)

Lucas Digne is ready to hold off moving from Everton in January, dealing boss Rafael Benitez a blow in his efforts to bring in funds for new signings (Daily Mirror)