Leeds United transfer news LIVE

Leeds United transfer news recap: Newcastle United reveal headline signing, Aston Villa secure Barcelona midfielder

The Yorkshire Evening Post's transfer blog will keep you up to date with all the latest movement throughout the winter transfer window.

By Joe Urquhart
Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:35 pm

The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks but have brought in promising youngster Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.

Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 14:42

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:20

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:25

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:26

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:37

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 09:51

LATEST TRANSFER RUMOURS

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, could leave Manchester United this summer if he does not approve of the club’s choice of permanent manager. (Star)

Newcastle have rejected a bid from Everton for Sean Longstaff. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but the Magpies hope to agree a new deal with the English midfielder. (Shields Gazzette)

Liverpool’s Belgian forward Divock Origi, 26, and Bournemouth’s 24-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke are among the players Newcastle are monitoring as they seek cover for the injured Callum Wilson. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are set to make a fresh approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Athletic)

Everton and Newcastle have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon. (Standard)

Michail Antonio has signed a new deal with West Ham, committing him to the club until the summer of 2025 (The Sun)

Lucas Digne is ready to hold off moving from Everton in January, dealing boss Rafael Benitez a blow in his efforts to bring in funds for new signings (Daily Mirror)

Ralf Rangnick fears he hasn’t got the time or influence to solve Man Utd’s troubles before his job as interim manager ends in May (Daily Mail)

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 11:28

An in-depth read on the Whites latest signing

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 14:42

Away from transfers... here’s the latest Leeds team news

Friday, 07 January, 2022, 14:42

And here’s the latest West Ham team news

