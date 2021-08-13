Leeds are keen on Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien and made an initial offer but failed to reach an agreement with the Championship club. Writing on Huddersfield Town’s website, Terriers chief executive Mark Devlin said: “The transfer window is still open, and it is still possible that players can leave and arrive before the end of August. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Lewis O’Brien’s future, in particular, and I can confirm we have received and rejected two transfer offers for him. We respect every player’s desire to test themselves at the highest possible level, but equally any transfer must be right for Huddersfield Town, both in terms of value and timing. We will do our best to keep supporters informed as the window reaches its conclusion.” There have been reports that Crystal Palace are interested in him too.