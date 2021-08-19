Leeds United transfer news RECAP - EFL side eye permanent deal for Whites youngster
Leeds United are continuing to work their way towards their first home game of the new Premier League season when Everton visit Elland Road this weekend.
Leeds will be looking to quickly move on from Saturday's 5-1 blitz at Manchester United - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news from throughout the day here.
The transfer window is open for just under two more weeks, closing at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Keep up to date with all the latest developments from Elland Road throughout Thursday with our live blog below ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off against Everton.
EFL side eye permanent deal for Whites youngster
League One side Sunderland are eyeing a swoop for Leeds United youngster Niall Huggins on a permanent deal. Huggins is under contract at the Whites until the end of next season but has fallen down the pecking order and Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers are also understood to be interested.
Marcelo Bielsa press conference day
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be holding his pre-Everton press conference today at 11am. All the latest news to follow here.