Leeds United transfer news recap: Cody Drameh closing on Cardiff City loan move despite Whites injuries
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - January 11
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 16:32
Cody Drameh nears Cardiff loan move
Aston Villa eyeing Everton’s Lucas Digne - reports
Steven Gerrard refused to be drawn directly on Aston Villa’s interest in Everton left-back Lucas Digne on Monday.
“We are working hard on targets,” Gerrard said after Aston Villa’s 1-0 FA Cup loss at Manchester United.
“It is not respectful to mention any names but there is no smoke without fire and we want to try and improve certain areas of our team and our squad.”
Gilmour back at Chelsea for treatment
On-loan Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment after sustaining an ankle injury, which is expected to rule him out for three to four weeks, it has been reported.
Tuesday morning’s Premier League rumours
Liverpool are ready to trigger the £75m release clause in Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde’s contract this month, with Chelsea and Real Madrid also interested in the 23-year-old. (El Nacional)
Chelsea’s 28-year-old German defender Antonio Rudiger, out of contract in the summer and yet to sign a new deal with the European champions, is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid over Paris St-Germain if he leaves Stamford Bridge. (Football London)
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, has committed himself to Manchester United for the rest of the season after talks with boss Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror)
Arsenal are willing to finance a big-money deal to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January. (Mirror)
Newcastle have been quoted £50m for Bayer Leverkusen’s Czech striker Patrik Schick as their hunt for a forward gets more desperate. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham will consider offers for England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, and Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty, 29, to leave the club during January. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are in talks with Lyon about a deal to recall 27-year-old Italy defender Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell in France as cover for the injured Ben Chilwell. (Mail)
Mo Salah wants Liverpool stay
“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands,” Salah told GQ magazine over his Liverpool future.
“They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.
“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something... because they appreciate what you did for the club.
“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”