Liverpool are ready to trigger the £75m release clause in Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde’s contract this month, with Chelsea and Real Madrid also interested in the 23-year-old. (El Nacional)

Chelsea’s 28-year-old German defender Antonio Rudiger, out of contract in the summer and yet to sign a new deal with the European champions, is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid over Paris St-Germain if he leaves Stamford Bridge. (Football London)

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, has committed himself to Manchester United for the rest of the season after talks with boss Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror)

Arsenal are willing to finance a big-money deal to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January. (Mirror)

Newcastle have been quoted £50m for Bayer Leverkusen’s Czech striker Patrik Schick as their hunt for a forward gets more desperate. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham will consider offers for England midfielder Dele Alli, 25, and Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty, 29, to leave the club during January. (Sky Sports)