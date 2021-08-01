Leeds United transfer news RECAP: Carlos Corberan responds to reported Whites interest in Lewis O'Brien
Leeds United's second season back in the Premier League will start in less than two weeks' time - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news here throughout the day.
The Whites took in their latest pre-season friendly against Europa League-bound Real Betis on Saturday in Loughborough and fell to a 3-2 defeat.
Leeds have two more remaining friendlies, against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday and then a clash against Villarreal behind closed doors on Saturday evening.
The new Premier League season for Marcelo Bielsa's side will then begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog here which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Friday daytime and evening.
Leeds United transfer news RECAP - August 1
Last updated: Sunday, 01 August, 2021, 18:58
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
£30m Adama Traore claim made
Leeds have often been linked with a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore so speculation on this front is nothing new and Times journalist Duncan Castles has claimed on the Transfer Window Podcast that the Whites have launched a £30m bid to sign the pacy Spain international. He also claims that Traore would not be keen on the move as he would see it as a sideways step. talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has since poured cold water on such claims, saying he has been told that Wolves have not received any bid from Leeds.
Nandez set for move
Leeds have been linked with a move for Cagliari Calcio’s Uruguay international midfielder Nahitan Nandez throughout the summer and Corriere dello Sport are claiming that the 25-year-old has his heart set on joining Inter Milan and looks set to sign for the Italian champions. In other news, Football Insider claim that Leeds have opened talks to sign midfielder Lewis O’Brien from Huddersfield Town.
Whites make approach for Real Madrid winger - report
Spanish publication Fichajes claim that Leeds are one of three Premier League clubs to have made an approach for Real Madrid’s Spain international winger Marco Asensio and are reporting that Real are ready to offload the 25-year-old this summer. Leicester City and Everton are the other two clubs credited with interest.
Verdict on Saturday’s friendly against Betis
Terry Cooper’s brilliant career in pictures
Klaesson hails Whites potential and joy at Leeds deal
Carlos Corberan on Lewis O’Brien:
Reports are suggesting that Leeds are looking to sign 22-year-old Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, the reports emanating from Football Insider. The Sun also claim that the Terriers are looking for a fee in the region of £10m for his services. But O’Brien played the full 90 minutes as Huddersfield took on Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough today and eventually progressed with a 4-2 win on spot kicks after a goalless draw. Afterwards, Terriers boss Corberan was asked about O’Brien and told Yorkshire Live: “For us, O’Brien, he’s a key player. As a coach I’ve a lot of respect for him as he’s a player performing very well and has a good mentality. I understand any rumour that can happen close to him, I know how important O’Brien is for our team and our club and, with luck, I hope he stays."
Whites ‘target' left out of Hibs squad - report
The Daily Record claim that Leeds are interested in 19-year-old Hibernian left back Josh Doig who has been left out of his side’s squad for today’s SPL clash at Motherwell. The Daily Record claim that Hibs want £5m for Doig and that Arsenal, West Ham, Watford and a host of English Championship clubs have also registered an interest.
Whites reportedly knock back interest in Cresswell
Leeds have rejected advances from Sunderland to try and take Charlie Cresswell on loan according to the Sunday People whose report says that United see the 18-year-old as fifth choice centre back and that he will be rewarded with a new deal. They add that Cresswell suffered concussion in the friendly at Fleetwood and will be out for ten days. He definitely did take an almighty kick to the head. He also looks a player with a huge future so it is no surprise that he is in demand.