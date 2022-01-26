Leeds United transfer news recap: Brenden Aaronson deal 'tricky', Whites youngster makes move

By Joe Urquhart
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:31 pm

Leeds United are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but United are keen to strengthen their midfield and the Elland Road outfit are hoping to sign 21-year-old USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bell Salzburg.

Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.

On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.

Leeds United transfer target Brenden Aaronson.

