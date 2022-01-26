Leeds United transfer news recap: Brenden Aaronson deal 'tricky', Whites youngster makes move
The Yorkshire Evening Post's January transfer blog is here to guide you through the final few days of the winter market.
Leeds United are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but United are keen to strengthen their midfield and the Elland Road outfit are hoping to sign 21-year-old USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bell Salzburg.
Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Keep up to date with all the transfer latest from Elland Road and the rest of the Premier League at our Tuesday live blog below.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - January 26
Last updated: Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 15:29
- Follow all the latest transfer news below