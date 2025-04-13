Leeds United took another big step towards the Premier League following Saturday’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Preston North End. Goals from Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle ensured all three points remained inside a jubilant Elland Road that celebrated Sheffield United’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle just as much as their own team’s result.

Daniel Farke’s side are now five points clear of the third-placed Blades with four games to go and while no one is booking the open-top bus tour just yet, eyes are increasingly looking towards a summer in which Leeds hope to be recruiting for Premier League football. 49ers Enterprises will need to spend to stand any chance of surviving but not every signing needs to be big money.

Interestingly for Leeds, a huge number of experienced Premier League players will see their respective contracts expire this summer and there could be a bargain or two available, particularly in priority areas such as goalkeeper or striker. Take a look to see who might be an option come summer.

1 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) Injury record an obvious concern but 57 goals in 236 Premier League games nothing to be sniffed at. Interest from Newcastle United, AC Milan and Atalanta would suggest there is plenty still to come from the 27-year-old. | Getty Images

2 . Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) Was one of Southampton's best players last season and arguably kept that title during a miserable Premier League return. Expected to leave St Mary's for free this summer, although Tottenham have been linked and would likely win any race. | Getty Images

3 . Kenny Tete (Fulham) A 12-month extension clause triggered last summer expires in June, with no progress regarding a fresh deal. Will have been at Fulham five seasons soon enough and boasts bags of Premier League experience. | Getty Images

4 . Christian Norgaard (Brentford) Brentford are in talks to extend their captain's contract but nothing has been agreed yet. Has been excellent in helping the Bees cement their Premier League status, with 170 top-flight games under his belt. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

5 . Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Completely out of the picture at Tottenham, with the expectation being he is let go come summer. A stop-start Premier League career has included some decent spells at Manchester United and Brentford. | Getty Images

6 . Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) Most players with a one-year extension option have been left out of this list but if recent reports are to be believed, there is every chance Wilson moves on this summer. Turns 33 this week and has obvious fitness issues, but an excellent finisher when fit with 88 Premier League goals to his name. | Getty Images