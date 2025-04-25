Leeds United saw their return to the Premier League confirmed on Monday and so know a busy summer of serious investment is on the horizon. Recruitment chiefs will have been planning for the eventuality of promotion but now it is all set in stone, work can really begin strengthening for top-flight survival.

Speculation has already started to emerge and Leeds need reinforcements across the board, many of whom will not come cheap if Daniel Farke is to significantly improve his current squad. But while many fans want big-money arrivals, joy can be taken in finding a bargain or two as well.

A huge number of current Premier League players are into the final months of their respective contracts and, according to Transfermarkt, are therefore due to become free agents. And below, the YEP has drawn up a full line-up of possible options Leeds could feasibly sign for nothing once the transfer window opens.

GK: Fraser Forster The 37-year-old was Tottenham Hotspur's only fit senior goalkeeper for a brief period this season, albeit they only won one of seven games with the former Celtic shot-stopper between the posts. Has bags of top-flight experience.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters Arguably among the most eye-catching Premier League players with a contract expiring this summer, at least of those Leeds might have a somewhat realistic chance of signing. Can operate just as comfortably at left-back, which is particularly interesting given the uncertainty surrounding Junior Firpo.

CB: Victor Lindelof Has started just four Premier League games since Manchester United decided to trigger a 12-month contract extension last summer. Not expected to stay at Old Trafford beyond this summer but would arguably be a suitable, experienced option for most bottom-half outfits.

CB: Ben Davies Leeds have actually been linked with the 32-year-old, who has moved into a more central role from left-back in his latter years. Did his reputation little harm during a starting spell for Spurs and has an obvious connection with the Elland Road Welsh contingent.

LB: Sergio Reguilon Nowhere near the first-team picture at Spurs and almost certain to leave for free this summer, having never really impressed since his £32m move five years ago. Did okay during two loan spells at Manchester United and Brentford in recent seasons, however, and still only 28.

CDM: Idrissa Gueye Will turn 36 in September but has undoubtedly been one of Everton's most consistent performers, with plenty of midfield energy and experience. A new contract has been mooted in some reports but is yet to materialise.