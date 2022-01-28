Leeds United transfer news - Liverpool reportedly reject Whites advances for forward

WANTED: Leeds United are hoping to sign Red Bull Salzburg's US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, left, be it in the January window or in the summer. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images.

The window will slam shut at 11pm on Monday evening and the Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month.

The club are hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.

Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.

The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.

Young midfielder Josh Galloway also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.