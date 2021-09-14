Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Whites under-21s heading to Tranmere Rovers
Leeds United are still hunting their first win of the new Premier League season - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news throughout the day here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites took on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Elland Road on Sunday and fell to a 3-0 defeat as Mo Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane bagged a goal apiece.
Leeds also lost the services of Diego Llorente who was substituted due to a muscular injury as well as Pascal Struijk who was given a straight red card following a challenge on Harvey Elliott.
Friday's trip to Newcastle United is next but United's under-23s are in action on Tuesday evening against League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy (kick-off 7pm).
- Whites back in action on Friday evening at Newcastle United.
- Transfer window closed until January 1.
- Leeds under-21s away at Tranmere tonight in EFL Trophy.