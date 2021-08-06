Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites target Turkish international midfielder - report
Leeds United will begin their new Premier League season in eight days' time and the Whites are now preparing for their final friendly against Villarreal.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Friday.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - August 6
Whites target Turkish international midfielder - report
Leeds have targeted Celta Vigo's 27-year old Turkish international defensive midfielder Okay Yokuslu according to a report by Transfermarkt.de. Yokuslu spent the final few months of last season on loan at West Brom and the report claims that Watford and Wolves are also interested in a player who can also operate as a centre-back. Yokuslu is reportedly valued at 7.5 million euros.