Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites reportedly interested in Fulham's England youth international winger

German publication Berliner Kurier are reporting that Hertha Berlin's Brazilian star forward Matheus Cunha has been 'flirting for months with a change, sometimes with the English Premier League club Leeds United, sometimes with Italian, French and Spanish clubs.' They say that 'finally, the Russian club Zenit St Petersburg was also present.' Cunha was signed for 18 million euros from RB Leipzig but the Berliner Kurier says the 22-year-old's value had already doubled before the Olympics final and that his price would soar further if he won gold. He did, and he also scored. It remains to be seen what happens next but the report says that there 'are many indications that despite a contract until 2025, he will no longer play for the capital club at all.'