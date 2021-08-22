WELCOME BACK: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper leads the applause for Leeds United's fans in the Elland Road stands after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Goals from Mateusz Klich and Raphinha gave Marcelo Bielsa's Whites a 2-2 draw against the Toffees on Saturday as fans finally returned in full to the Elland Road stands.

Clubs have until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31 to conduct any more ins and outs.

On the playing front, Leeds are back in action on Tuesday evening with the second round Carabao Cup tie at home to Crewe.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United's third game of the Premier League season then presents itself away at Burnley next Sunday in a 2pm kick-off.

The fixture is the last game before the September international break.

Keep up to date with all the latest Whites news throughout the day with our live blog below.