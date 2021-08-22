Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Whites reportedly given boost in hunt for new midfielder
Leeds United picked up their first point of the new Premier League season against Everton on Saturday - and there are now just ten days left of the summer transfer window.
Goals from Mateusz Klich and Raphinha gave Marcelo Bielsa's Whites a 2-2 draw against the Toffees on Saturday as fans finally returned in full to the Elland Road stands.
Clubs have until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31 to conduct any more ins and outs.
On the playing front, Leeds are back in action on Tuesday evening with the second round Carabao Cup tie at home to Crewe.
United's third game of the Premier League season then presents itself away at Burnley next Sunday in a 2pm kick-off.
The fixture is the last game before the September international break.
Whites given boost in hunt for new midfielder
The Sunday Mirror claim that Huddersfield Town are prepared to sell Whites target Lewis O’Brien before the closure of the summer transfer window but that the Terriers value the player at £8m.