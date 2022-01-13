Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Whites prepared to be patient to land main target

Leeds United are able to sign players again until the end of this month and we will bring you all the transfer news throughout the day.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 7:39 pm
WINDOW OPEN: For Leeds United to sign players until the end of this month. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but the Whites have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's temporary exit to Cardiff City yesterday on a deal until the end of the season.

We'll keep you up to date with all the latest goings on from Elland Road and across the Premier League below.

Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Jan 13

Last updated: Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 19:23

  • Transfer window open until 11pm on Monday, January 31
Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 19:23

‘Prepared to be patient'

The latest update from The Transfer Show round up on Sky Sports News is that Leeds are ‘still looking to strengthen their midfield and are prepared to be patient to land their main target.’

Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 10:33

A first pro deal for young Whites stopper

Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 09:22

Former Whites striker Chris Wood joins Newcastle from Burnley for £25m

Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 08:35

Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 08:31

The latest transfer gossip

Thursday, 13 January, 2022, 08:30

Cody Drameh reflects on loan switch to Cardiff City

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsPremier LeagueElland RoadCardiff City