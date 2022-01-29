Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Whites 'monitoring' Aberdeen youngster, Crysencio Summerville drawing loan interest
Leeds United now have less than three days left in which to strengthen their squad before the closure of the January transfer window.
The window will slam shut at 11pm on Monday evening and the Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month.
The club are hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.
Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.
On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.
The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.
Young midfielder Josh Galloway also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.
Keep up to date with all the transfer latest from Elland Road and the rest of the Premier League at our live blog below.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - January 29
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 10:10
- Follow all the latest transfer news from Elland Road and beyond below
Latest Premier League rumours - Whites linked with Aberdeen youngsters
Leeds United are set to launch a £5m bid to bring Calvin Ramsay to the Premier League from Aberdeen. (Daily Mail)
West Ham boss David Moyes is keen on a move for Leeds United forward Raphinha and is trying to bring in the Brazil international before the January transfer window closes. (Mirror)
Hamburg are among a number of clubs interested in signing Crysencio Summerville on loan though Leeds United will only let him go should they find a replacement. (YEP)
Barcelona and Juventus have made official approaches to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season. (Athletic)
Newcastle United are expected to increase their bid for Brighton defender Dan Burn and are also interested in signing compatriot Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal. Striker Nketiah’s deal runs out in the summer. (Guardian)
Everton are interested in signing midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. (Mail)
Aston Villa have had a £20.8m bid for Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur turned down by Juventus. (Guardian)
Tottenham also want to sign Bentancur but they want to bring him in on loan, which Juventus are not keen on. (Sky Sports)