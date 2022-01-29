Leeds United are set to launch a £5m bid to bring Calvin Ramsay to the Premier League from Aberdeen. (Daily Mail)

West Ham boss David Moyes is keen on a move for Leeds United forward Raphinha and is trying to bring in the Brazil international before the January transfer window closes. (Mirror)

Hamburg are among a number of clubs interested in signing Crysencio Summerville on loan though Leeds United will only let him go should they find a replacement. (YEP)

Barcelona and Juventus have made official approaches to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season. (Athletic)

Newcastle United are expected to increase their bid for Brighton defender Dan Burn and are also interested in signing compatriot Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal. Striker Nketiah’s deal runs out in the summer. (Guardian)

Everton are interested in signing midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. (Mail)

Aston Villa have had a £20.8m bid for Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur turned down by Juventus. (Guardian)