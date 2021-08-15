Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Whites 'back strongly' for South American midfield star
Leeds United will be looking to quickly move on from Saturday's 5-1 blitz at Manchester United - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news from throughout the day here.
Luke Ayling's scorching first Premier League goal for Leeds counted for nothing in Saturday's clash at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side romped to victory through a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick plus strikes from Mason Greenwood and Fred.
The Whites are back in action next Saturday when fans will return to Elland Road in full for the 3pm kick-off against Everton.
The transfer window is open for just over two more weeks, closing at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Keep up to date with all the latest developments from Elland Road throughout Sunday with our live blog below.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - August 16
Last updated: Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 09:35
Villa and Spurs leading race for Mikkel Damsgaard
Leeds are still being credited with interest in Sampdoria’s Danish international winger Mikkel Damsgaard via La Repubblica but Aston Villa and Tottenham are leading the race to sign him according to Calciomercato.
New Lewis O’Brien bid expected
Leeds are expected to make a £7 million bid for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien this week, according to a report from The Sun. They say that O’Brien favours a move to Leeds over Crystal Palace who are also interested.
Whites ‘back strongly’ for Nahitan Nandez - report
Leeds are 'back strongly' for Uruguay international midfield star Nahitan Nandez, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb. The 25-year-old looked set to join Inter Milan but Tuttomercatoweb say that 'the negotiation with Inter at the moment seems to have been skipped and the club coached by Marcelo Bielsa has therefore resumed contact with Cagliari and with the entourage of the Uruguayan. A flashback that could lead the former Boca Juniors to the Premier League.'