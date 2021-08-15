Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Whites 'back strongly' for South American midfield star

Leeds are 'back strongly' for Uruguay international midfield star Nahitan Nandez, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb. The 25-year-old looked set to join Inter Milan but Tuttomercatoweb say that 'the negotiation with Inter at the moment seems to have been skipped and the club coached by Marcelo Bielsa has therefore resumed contact with Cagliari and with the entourage of the Uruguayan. A flashback that could lead the former Boca Juniors to the Premier League.'