Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Reported Whites midfield target set for London switch
Leeds United's second season back in the Premier League will start in just over two weeks' time - and we will bring you all the latest news in their continued build-up here.
The Whites took in their second pre-season friendly of the summer on Wednesday evening and recorded a 1-1 draw against Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
The fixture followed Tuesday evening's opener at non-league Guiseley in which a United under-23s side recorded a 3-2 triumph under 23s boss Mark Jackson as head coach Marcelo Bielsa also looked on from the dugout.
Leeds now have a free day on the friendlies front but Bielsa's Whites travel to Fleetwood Town on Friday evening before facing Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday lunch time.
United than take on Ajax in Amsterdam next Wednesday ahead of the new season which will begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog here which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Thursday daytime and evening.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - July 29
Last updated: Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 11:53
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
- Leeds face their third pre-season friendly at Fleetwood on Friday night.
Conor Gallagher set to join Palace - reports
According to various reports including from the Express, Chelsea’s reported Whites midfield target Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season, staying in London and linking up with new Eagles boss Patrick Vieira. Palace, Leeds and also Newcastle United were reportedly all in for him.
Sixth signing of the summer close - reports
Leeds are on the verge of announcing Norwegian under-21s goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson as the club's sixth signing of the summer, according to Nettavisen. United's interest in the 20-year-old Valerenga stopper has been well documented and Norwegian outlet Nettavisen are reporting that Klaesson has been quarantining in England since Sunday and is ready for his medical which is thought to be taking place on Friday. Nettavisen also claim that the potential issue of the 'keeper obtaining a work permit has been solved and that Klaesson will join the Whites for around £1.6m as a replacement for Kiko Casilla who has moved to Elche on loan.