Leeds are on the verge of announcing Norwegian under-21s goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson as the club's sixth signing of the summer, according to Nettavisen. United's interest in the 20-year-old Valerenga stopper has been well documented and Norwegian outlet Nettavisen are reporting that Klaesson has been quarantining in England since Sunday and is ready for his medical which is thought to be taking place on Friday. Nettavisen also claim that the potential issue of the 'keeper obtaining a work permit has been solved and that Klaesson will join the Whites for around £1.6m as a replacement for Kiko Casilla who has moved to Elche on loan.